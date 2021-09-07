In the midst of flight fears, Blinken claims that the Taliban have promised to let Afghans go.

As he held discussions in Qatar aimed at speeding up evacuations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban had recommitted to allowing Afghans to escape.

As campaigners claimed that several hundred individuals, including Americans, had been blocked from flying out of an airport in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif for a week, US President Joe Biden faced rising criticism.

However, Blinken stated that the US had spoken with the Taliban again on Tuesday and believed they were cooperating – a vital test as the US considers whether or not to collaborate with the incoming Afghan government.

“We are not aware of anyone being taken aboard an aircraft or any type of hostage scenario in Mazar-i-Sharif,” Blinken said at a news conference in Doha, where he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with their Qatari counterparts.

“They will let persons with travel documents easily depart,” the Taliban assured the US, according to Blinken.

“The entire international community is counting on the Taliban to keep that commitment,” Blinken added, referring to a UN Security Council resolution calling for safe passage.

Qatar, a US ally that has emerged as a crucial actor in both evacuations and diplomacy in Afghanistan, said it was working to rebuild the Kabul airport, which has been in chaos since the US war ended in a shambles.

If the Taliban keep their promises, a reopening would enable for the resumption of evacuations as well as the transportation of desperately needed humanitarian aid.

In a dinner with Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Blinken and Austin expressed their gratitude.

Blinken visited the Al-Udeid airbase south of Doha on Tuesday, where roughly half of the 120,000 individuals evacuated out of Afghanistan have passed through.

The two cabinet members met privately with five Afghans who had worked with the US but fled due to fear of retaliation, with Blinken expressing sympathy for their plight.

Blinken, the stepson of a Holocaust survivor and a veteran refugee champion, stated, “We’re going to do right by you.”

In the scorching desert sun, he saw an aircraft hangar that had been turned into an air-conditioned processing hub, with more than 200 green beds set up for Afghans – now empty – and soldiers staffing a table to dispense infant formula and diapers.

Austin addressed the assembled US soldiers, “I’m grateful for what you’ve done, your country is proud of you, and the president of the United States is proud of you.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.