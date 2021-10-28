In the midst of doubts about troop readiness, Taiwan’s defense chief offers a fighting talk.

Following a damning Wall Street Journal investigation that found diminishing confidence in numerous recruits, Taiwan’s senior defense official has pushed back against claims that the island’s military is ill-prepared for conflict with China.

During a five-hour meeting before Taiwan’s legislature, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng, a career soldier and former chief of Taipei’s intelligence, was visibly animated as several members quizzed him on Monday’s report.

The Journal investigation, which has caused a stir in Taiwanese social and political circles, spoke with a number of conscripts who believed the island’s reservists—who on paper number more than two million—were neither technically or mentally prepared to take up arms if war broke out across the Taiwan Strait.

Some of Taiwan’s around 80,000 conscripted recruits, who go through only four months of basic training as part of the country’s transition to an all-volunteer defense force, have expressed concerns about “poor preparedness and low morale.”

He swept leaves, moved tires, and plucked weeds, according to one respondent. Another person recounted wasting time by completing meaningless chores. According to the Journal, “public opinion polls and interviews reveal that many Taiwanese anticipate the United States to assume command if a significant threat occurs.”

Chiu said he disagreed with the report’s conclusion, which he described as presenting a “one-sided” perspective of Taiwan’s readiness via the prism of its four-month conscription program, when questioned in an official role for the first time on Thursday.

“I’m not sure what the report’s conclusions were,” Chiu remarked. “We don’t base our readiness judgments on four months of military duty.” Initially, we were conscripted for two years. We now have 90 percent of our people enlisting on their own volition.” Taiwan had filled 169,200 of the 188,000 posts in its intended fighting force, according to a Defense Ministry report released in April. The country has a personnel budget for a 215,000-man professional army, which includes civilian employees and other duties.

"Volunteering can take up to four years. "This is an improvement over the former [conscription]," Chiu told legislators. "Our concentration is on our volunteer warriors, who have spent over four years honing their weapon and equipment specialities via training and drills." When confronted about the newspaper's evaluation by a governing party lawmaker, Chiu took an unusually forceful stance, saying, "If they asked me, I would've informed them that leadership is."