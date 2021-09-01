In the midst of China’s celebrity crackdown, rumors of Jackie Chan and Jet Li being blacklisted swirl.

After suggesting that the country’s entertainment industry crackdown may reach A-list stars like Jackie Chan and Jet Li, a little-known Chinese director has earned something of a cult following on Douyin—version China’s of TikTok.

Zhou Guogang, 33, has worked on three films in his career and has been vocal about the recent events in China, where Chinese actress Zhao Wei’s existence was removed off the internet for unknown reasons last week.

Although Zhou’s brief videos appear to be supposition, his personal experience in the entertainment industry has given the claims some credence among his Douyin followers.

On August 26, after Zhao’s work was removed from Chinese streaming platforms and social media sites, Zhou found that other celebrities had erased posts and images involving the allegedly blacklisted actor, whose exact charges are still unknown.

Zhou warned in a video released last Friday that Chinese celebrities with foreign passports could be next on the list for “cancellation.” According to the filmmaker, this may include Singaporean martial arts actor Li, who is 58 years old.

“You should get out of here. “The house could fall down on you next month,” Zhou said.

On Sunday, the filmmaker said that Kris Wu, a 30-year-old Canadian actor presently detained in Beijing on suspicion of rape, had given Chinese officials a list of 47 celebrities.

The reported list’s nature is unknown, but according to Zhou, it contained Jackie Chan, Chinese filmmaker Feng Xiaogang, and others. Chan, a Hong Kong native, is an outspoken supporter of China’s Communist Party and its policies.

“In the entertainment industry, a storm is brewing,” Zhou added.

The fate of high-profile Zhao, also known as Vicky or Vicki, is unknown. Zhao posted a cryptic message to Instagram, implying that she and her husband, 44-year-old Singaporean businessman Huang You Long, had fled to France over the weekend, despite claims that she and her husband had fled to France. An hour later, the August 29 post was removed.

Zhao’s online disappearance has been related to her association with Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who appeared to be in trouble with the Chinese government after criticizing the country’s banking system last year.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, China’s internet authority, published a statement on August 27. This is a condensed version of the information.