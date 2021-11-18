In the midst of border tensions with India, China is building a massive heliport on the Tibetan Plateau.

Chinese belligerence in the Taiwan Strait may have focused the world’s attention on the country’s eastern region, but satellite images show Beijing is gradually increasing military power along its western borders as well.

According to The Drive, fresh photographs show China creating a new airstrip and building new heliports across the Tibetan Plateau.

The world’s largest plateau, the Tibetan Plateau, is located in southwest China and is surrounded by mountain ranges, notably the Himalayas. The Himalayas also serve as a barrier between the plateau and India, with whom China has a long-standing border dispute.

Last year, the territorial dispute between the two countries became more serious.

Both countries have since sent soldiers in the Ladakh region, which has seen multiple clashes.

Satellite photographs reveal a massive heliport under development near Golumud, on the plateau’s northern tip. There are up to 63 distinct hangars visible, as well as barracks and support structures. According to the article, an analysis of the photographs indicates that the work began in early 2020 and is nearly completed.

Golmud is home to an important railway junction that connects China’s Tibet Autonomous Region to the cities of Xining and Korla. A number of PLA military contingents are known to be stationed in these cities.

The existence of a huge heliport here, according to the report, would facilitate China’s army movements and logistical operations along any portion of the Sino-Indian border. According to the Drive, the combination of the airbase, rails, and heliport transforms Golmud into a logistics hub capable of sustaining any military deployment.

Several heliports have also been discovered deep within Tibet, with roughly 18 hangars. They also appear to have their own fuel storage and service stations, aiding communication and ensuring the long-term viability of operations over long distances.

Older pre-existing heliports, such as the one in Lhasa, are also undergoing renovations and expansions. Smaller heliports are being built between Doklam and Aksai Chin, not far from where India and China have battled in the past. According to the report, these ports will improve “troop movement for Chinese forces, enabling for speedy response and support in the event of future hostilities.” India, like China, is strengthening its border. According to recent reports, India is deploying US-made armament along its border with China, including Chinook helicopters, ultralight towed howitzers, rifles, and domestically-made supersonic cruise missiles.

Boots, armour, artillery, and air support were being merged, according to an Indian Army commander.