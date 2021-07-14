In the midst of Bastille Day celebrations, a group enraged by vaccine rules confronts Paris police.

After last year’s activities were canceled due to virus fears, tens of thousands of troops marched in a Paris parade Wednesday while jets flew overhead in honor of Bastille Day, France’s national holiday.

However, COVID-19’s impact lingered: in a confrontation, a small number of demonstrators enraged by France’s new vaccine laws battled with police, who used tear gas to disperse them.

Concerns over the spread of new diseases led to the cancellation of certain yearly fireworks displays in other parts of the country. The Paris parade only authorized a small number of spectators, and each one had to show a special pass that showed confirmation of vaccination, recent virus recovery, or a negative virus test.

On Wednesday evening, spectators watching the fireworks spectacular at the Eiffel Tower faced similar limitations.

Two horses tripped while parading along the Champs-Elysees, tossing their uniformed riders, but the day’s main event went down without a hitch, and it looked eerily similar to former Bastille Days. On the cobblestoned path, one soldier even proposed to his lover by kneeling and kissing her hand.

Spectators from all around France flocked to Paris, happy to be able to attend the parade in person despite the restrictions and long lineups for viral security checks.

Gaelle Henry from Normandy stated, “I came specifically for my son who is marching today.” “It’s good to be able to walk out a little bit and finally get some fresh air, and to think that everyone is here, and that things are starting to return back to normal.”

The dignitaries viewing the procession under a red-white-and-blue canopy replicating the French flag wore masks, which were common among spectators.

As uniformed guards on horseback rode President Emmanuel Macron, the clatter of hundreds of horseshoes accompanied military music. As Macron cycled by restaurants, luxury boutiques, and movie theaters that had been closed for much of the previous year and a half, some onlookers cheered.

However, not everyone applauds his management of the pandemic. Some cafe owners, hospital employees, and parents are protesting his decision this week to mandate vaccinations and a special COVID pass for all French health-care personnel. This is a condensed version of the information.