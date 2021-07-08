In the midst of a worsening conflict, Iraq’s Hezbollah forbids fighters from attacking the US embassy.

One of Iraq’s most powerful militias has barred its fighters from hitting the US embassy in Baghdad after a recent close rocket strike marked the fourth consecutive day of operations targeting US positions in the country.

In a statement, Kataib Hezbollah spokesperson Abu Ali al-Askary said, “Targeting diplomatic missions is opposed by the Iraqi resistance, and its decision is to not even hit the vile US embassy military camp.”

But, amid fears that Iran was pressuring its friends to exert pressure on Washington, he repeated the group’s commitment to withdraw the US military presence from the nation.

Askary stated, “Fighting the occupation army is solely an Iraqi decision.” “No one from the outside is involved, and it will only end when the last soldier of the occupying army leaves.”

The US embassy’s defenses were triggered early Thursday local time after rockets were fired near the National Security Service’s offices, Grand Festivities Square, and a residential neighborhood in Baghdad’s Sheikh Omar region, according to the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office’s Security Media Cell.

The embassy compound, which has been a target for years, has been damaged in previous attacks, including one in December. Protesters stormed the location in January 2020 in response to US airstrike targeting Kataib Hezbollah positions during continuing rocket attacks against US troops.

Two days after the protests ended, the US launched an air strike in Iraq, killing Iran-backed fighters. Three days later, the US assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force and Popular Mobilization Forces deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, both of whom were present at the embassy siege.

Shortly after that, the Iraqi Parliament decided to expel US and other foreign forces from the country, a decision that Askary stated is still in effect as the violence escalates.

“Resistance in all of its manifestations is a legitimate right of the Iraqi people, and its purpose is to push the occupation to depart and implement the Iraqi parliament’s decision,” Askary explained. “The criminal traitor is the one who defends the occupation troops and our people’s killers, not the one who defends his country’s sovereignty and his people’s blood.”

