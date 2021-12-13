In the midst of a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Variant Infections, at least one Omicron death has been confirmed in the United Kingdom.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the first fatality from the Omicron strain in the United Kingdom.

According to Sky News, Johnson remarked during a visit to a vaccination center near Paddington, London, that “Omicron is causing hospitalizations and regrettably at least one patient has been documented to have died with Omicron.”

“So I believe the idea that this is a milder version of the virus is something we need to lay aside and simply acknowledge the sheer pace at which it travels across the population,” he stated. The best thing we can do is make sure we all have boosters.” The news comes after Johnson warned that the United Kingdom was facing a “tidal wave” of Omicron infections, saying in a televised statement that the country would speed up its booster program and give all adults a third dose of the COVID vaccine by the end of the year rather than the end of January, according to CNBC.

According to a study presented on Monday by the University of Oxford, two doses of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer COVID vaccination were less effective against the Omicron variation of the virus than other strains of the virus.

According to the BBC, a third booster dose gave roughly 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic Omicron infection, according to a study conducted by the UK Health Security Agency.

On Monday, the country’s health secretary informed the BBC that ten people have been admitted to hospitals with Omicron infections. The variation is spreading at a “phenomenal rate,” according to him, with cases doubling every few days.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United Kingdom recorded 48,156 new coronavirus cases and 52 new COVID-19 deaths in the previous day. The virus has infected about 10.8 million people in the country, resulting in 146,896 deaths.

According to Sky News, the United Kingdom verified 1,239 new cases of Omicron on Sunday, nearly doubling the previous high set on Saturday. According to the news agency, there are 3,137 Omicron instances in the country.

On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization declared Omicron a “variant of concern” after it was discovered in South Africa.