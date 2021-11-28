In the midst of a tense presidential election, Hondurans are calling for peace.

In a tight and tense vote to replace Juan Orlando Hernandez, a controversial man accused of drug trafficking in the United States, the main presidential contenders in Sunday’s Honduran general election begged for peace.

Fears arose in the run-up to the election that the election would rekindle the same upheaval that erupted four years ago when Hernandez won an illegitimate second consecutive term amid allegations of fraud.

Authorities crushed a month-long demonstration, killing more than 30 people.

“We want today to be a civic festival in peace and calm so that we can go out en masse to exercise suffrage,” said Marxist Xiomara Castro, the frontrunner in last month’s opinion surveys and the first female president of her country.

“Peace and tranquillity are valuable, and believe me when I say this: not a drop of blood is worth it,” said Nasry Asfura, the mayor of Tegucigalpa and a candidate for the ruling National Party (PN).

Over five million individuals have signed up to vote.

Even before the polls opened at 7:30 a.m., people were forming lines (1330 GMT).

The opposition has expressed concerns that the vote may be rigged in favor of the PN, which would almost certainly result in street disturbances.

“There would be a disturbing amount of violence if the PN wins the election, even if legitimately,” political analyst Raul Pineda, a lawyer and former PN politician, told AFP.

“It’s concerning,” Luis Gomez, 26, of Tegucigalpa’s gang-infested La Sosa district, told AFP. “I live day to day (and) any disruptions would be detrimental to us.” Gang violence, drug trafficking, and hurricanes have all wreaked havoc on the country, with 59 percent of the 10 million inhabitants living in poverty.

“A type of paranoia has evolved, and people are stockpiling food and water in preparation for conflict,” Pineda said.

However, he noted that pressure from Washington, which wants to lessen the triggers for mass migration from Central America to the United States, as well as the participation of foreign monitors, should assure a transparent vote.

Three hours after polls close at 5:00 p.m., the National Electoral Council (CNE) is expected to reveal preliminary results, according to Gustavo Irias, executive director of the Center for Democracy Studies.

A total of 18,000 police officers and troops are on duty around the country.

In the capital, at least, early voting went off without a hitch.

"We've been trying this government for 12 years, and things have only gotten worse," Gomez added.