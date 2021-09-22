In the midst of a spat with the United States over a submarine deal, the United Kingdom tells France to ‘get a grip.’

During an ongoing diplomatic quarrel over Australia’s decision to forego a $65 billion contract for French-built submarines in favor of American and British technology as part of a new security arrangement known as “AUKUS,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised France to “get a grip.”

Following a 90-minute discussion with President Joe Biden, Prime Minister David Cameron appeared outside the White House on Wednesday. He was questioned about lingering sore emotions in Paris and among EU officials in Brussels.

“What I want to say about that is that I think it’s time for some of our greatest friends across the world to prenez un grip [get a grip]on all of this and donnez-moi un break [give me a break],” Johnson stated in French.

He had just two days before tried to allay fears of further deterioration in relations by calling Britain’s love for France as “ineradicable.”

“This is basically a fantastic step forward for global security,” Johnson, who was apparently hoping to achieve a post-Brexit trade deal with the US, said of the new defense accord between Washington and Canberra. It’s three like-minded comrades standing shoulder to shoulder and forging a new technology-sharing partnership.”

“It isn’t exclusive; it isn’t attempting to push anyone aside. It isn’t hostile toward China, for example,” he continued.

“It’s really difficult to see anything in this agreement that I don’t like,” the prime minister added.

Biden’s discussion with British officials included his first face-to-face meeting with the UK’s new Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, who has been tasked with managing the ongoing diplomatic repercussions over AUKUS’s replacement of Australia’s contract with French shipbuilder Naval Group.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian compared Biden to former President Donald Trump last week, saying the secretly negotiated three-party security accord seemed like a “true stab in the back” to France.

France alleges it was not informed prior to Australia’s decision to cancel the contract with Naval Group for 12 diesel-electric ships, which was signed in 2016 but plagued by cost overruns and delays, which France argues were caused by specific Australian demands.

