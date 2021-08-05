In the midst of a reported feud, Biden appoints Brzezinski’s son as Poland’s ambassador.

President Joe Biden nominated the son of Zbigniew Brzezinski, one of the most famous Cold War politicians, as US ambassador to his ancestral Poland on Wednesday, despite obvious objections from Warsaw’s right-wing leadership.

Mark Brzezinski, an investor who has held positions in foreign affairs in previous Democratic administrations, including ambassador to Sweden under Barack Obama, will need Senate approval.

The candidacy had been known for weeks, and the Warsaw administration opposed, alleging that Brzezinski held Polish citizenship through his father, making him ineligible to serve as ambassador, according to a Polish news site, Onet.pl.

The Polish government denied the claim, which comes as the Biden administration adopts a firmer position on democratic values with countries like Poland, whose populist government was sympathetic to former President Donald Trump.

The State Department is concerned about efforts in Poland to amend a law that would require a US business to sell a stake in a television network in order for the government to have more control over the media.

A group of US senators, mostly Democrats but including the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a joint statement on Wednesday expressing concern over Poland’s “troubling trajectory” for democracy and warning that it would inhibit US investment.

Mark Brzezinski was a Fulbright Scholar in Poland after the fall of the Iron Curtain, researching the country’s constitutional transition.

Zbigniew Brzezinski, a Polish ambassador’s son who subsequently became a naturalized American citizen and one of the Cold War’s most prominent strategists, died in 2017.

The elder Brzezinski campaigned for a harsh approach against the Soviet Union while serving as Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser from 1977 to 1981, particularly by helping Islamic rebels battling Moscow’s invasion of Afghanistan.

Mika Brzezinski, a well-known television journalist and co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” is Mark’s younger brother.