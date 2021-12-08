In the midst of a power shortage, a Kyrgyz electricity boss was arrested for crypto mining.

Security forces in Kyrgyzstan reported on Wednesday that an electrical chief was seized after illegally connecting a home crypto mining farm to the national grid, despite the country’s current power shortage.

Ex-Soviet Central Asian countries have become popular destinations for cryptocurrency miners because to their cheap electricity, but the power-hungry activities have put a strain on aging grids.

A man arrested on suspicion of “organizing a mining enterprise to get cryptocurrencies,” according to Kyrgyzstan’s state committee, was the chief of a local power station near the lakeside tourist town of Cholpon-Ata.

“He stole electricity using his official position, jeopardizing Kyrgyzstan’s energy security,” the statement added.

The committee announced in July that it was shutting down cryptocurrency mines in response to the national grid’s decision to deny cryptocurrency miners authorization in 2019.

The committee protested at the time that mines “continue to operate underground even when there is a lack of electricity for the entire population of the country.”

Mountainous, resource-poor Kyrgyzstan’s national grid is powered by a single hydroelectric plant, and the country is in the midst of its worst drought in more than a decade.

After cryptocurrency mining boomed due to high bitcoin prices and a prohibition on the practice in China — previously the world’s largest producer — some companies moved equipment next door, Kazakhstan’s energy-rich neighbor has also complained of electricity shortages.

During a November briefing, Kazakhstan’s deputy energy minister Murat Zhurebekov blamed bitcoin mining for an eight percent increase in electricity use and “eating reserves” produced by the primarily coal-powered grid.

Kazakhstan was in talks with Russia to buy new grid supplies, according to Zhurebekov.

Since the national grid began restricting electricity to its mines last month, at least two cryptocurrency mining businesses have declared that they are ceasing operations in Kazakhstan.