In the midst of a political crisis and the aftermath of the earthquake in Haiti, a plea for aid has been made.

International aid agencies have asked donors to open their wallets for earthquake-stricken Haiti, warning that their reluctance to do so amid prolonged political instability might keep tens of thousands of children out of school in the disaster zone.

On August 14, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake ravaged the southwestern section of the country, which is simultaneously mired in a years-long political turmoil exacerbated by President Jovenel Moise’s assassination in July.

While the city, Port-au-Prince, is reeling from deepening political upheaval, thousands of families in the earthquake zone who have lost everything face the prospect of missing a year of school, with courses set to resume in two weeks.

“We predict that 200,000 children will be unable to return to school this year as planned if we do not step up our efforts to support the country in the next days,” said Bruno Maes, the head of UNICEF in Haiti.

“Emergency humanitarian and education help requires 39 million dollars, but only five million dollars have been allocated.”

“There is certainly a symptom of what may be called donor fatigue,” said Janez Lenarcic, the European Union commissioner for crisis management, who visited Haiti on Friday and Saturday.

Since the earthquake, the EU has freed three million euros ($3.5 million) in emergency funding, but has demanded guarantees on democratic reforms before full development financing can start.

“It is critical that this political crisis be resolved, that institutions are strengthened and oversight is enhanced, and that corruption is eradicated, because development aid will not be able to achieve its goal,” Lenarcic added.

More than 16% of all schools in the quake zone were destroyed, and more than half sustained damage and would not be able to accept students until the structures are reinforced.