In the midst of a pandemic, the United States’ population growth slows to its lowest level ever.

According to the Census Bureau, the Covid-19 pandemic caused the US population to increase at the slowest rate in history, owing in part to the virus’s mortality and a decline in immigration.

The population of the United States increased by 392,665 people, or 0.1 percent, in the year ending July 1, “the lowest rate since the nation’s founding,” according to the Census Bureau.

“Population growth has been slowing for years due to lower birth rates and reduced net international migration, all while mortality rates have been rising due to the nation’s aging population,” said Kristie Wilder, a demographer with the Census Bureau’s Population Division.

“Now, with the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, this combination has produced historically slow development.”

Despite the recent fall in immigration, net foreign migration of 244,622 for the first time ever exceeded the “natural rise” of US births over deaths of 148,043, according to the government.

Due to the pandemic’s delays in processing the figures, the Census Bureau’s most recent population report used blended data, which combined estimates from the once-every-decade 2020 census with data from other sources like as birth, death, and migration records.

Between 2020 and 2021, 33 states and the District of Columbia had population increases, while 17 states and the District of Columbia lost population, with 11 of them losing over 10,000 people, according to the agency, which called the number of states losing residents “historically substantial.”

According to a separate study, Texas saw the largest population increase of 1.1 percent, owing primarily to domestic migration and growing net birth rates.

The highest drop was in New York, which fell 1.6 percent in the year, owing primarily to internal migration out of the state, according to the department.