In the midst of a pandemic, Malaysia’s highland farmers are fighting for survival.

Tea plantations cover the mountainous highlands of Malaysia, where a network of greenhouses harvests fruit, vegetables, and flowers, and crops nestle in the hills.

At first look, the photos depict beautiful rural life in the Cameron Highlands, a tropical Southeast Asian hill station created during British colonial administration.

However, due to a severe coronavirus outbreak that has wrecked the key tourism business and produced labor shortages, the region’s farmers are fighting for survival.

Chai Kok Lim, head of the Cameron Highlands Vegetable Farmers Organization, told AFP, “I have been farming for 40 years, and this pandemic is the biggest catastrophe I have ever faced.”

The Delta variety is to blame for the outbreak in Malaysia. Authorities have documented over 880,000 cases and more than 6,600 deaths to date.

At the beginning of June, the government enforced a new statewide lockdown, adding to the economy’s already dire situation.

The Cameron Bharat Plantation, which spans 600 acres (240 hectares) of tea gardens above hills, is experiencing issues that are common in the region’s agricultural sector.

Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, visitor numbers have nearly halved, slashing income and forcing the plantation to close two tourist stores.

The plantation is also short on migrant labor, according to manager Francis Xavier, who says he can’t bring in additional workers due to travel limitations. Most Malaysians, he claims, avoid hard, dirty work.

“If we don’t have enough labor, it will hurt our production schedule and affect our income,” he said, adding that the company must be prepared for a surge in demand once the restrictions are lifted and tourists return.

Farmers producing vegetables, fruits, and flowers in the Highlands also complain about dwindling demand, labor shortages, and rising costs of products like fertilizer.

Parveen Kumar Mohan plants chrysanthemums, which are commonly utilized in Malaysia’s ethnic Indian minority’s festivals and religious events.

The 31-year-old, however, claims that he does not have enough employees to collect the blossoms.

He wouldn’t be able to sell the flowers even if the crop was harvested because there is no market for them. He continued, “Temples are closed, and there are no tourists.”

Malaysian consumers, according to Chai of the farmers’ organization, would ultimately be affected by the situation.