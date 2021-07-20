In the midst of a migrant “crisis,” EU border guards patrol the Belarusian border.

A German police officer working for the EU border agency Frontex checks an empty field crossed by the Belarus-Lithuania border for migrants with a pair of binoculars.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 2,000 people have crossed the Belarusian border into the Baltic EU member state.

The majority of the migrants are from Iraq, and Lithuanian officials believe the migration is being orchestrated by the Belarusian administration, which is backed by Russia, in response to EU sanctions.

“I arrived on July 1st, and the situation has been interesting from the beginning because it is highly tense,” the guard stated, referring to himself only as Mike in accordance with Frontex regulations.

On his first night patrol, the officer, who previously patrolled the Bulgaria-Serbia border, said he discovered 80 migrants.

Lithuania, which has a population of 2.8 million people, has declared a state of emergency in response to the influx of migrants and has stepped its diplomatic efforts to stop it.

Last week, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis traveled to Iraq, where his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, promised to look into “the plan to transport Iraqis into Europe.”

Earlier this month, EU Council President Charles Michel visited the border and stated that the EU was “not scared” by the influx.

Meanwhile, Lithuania’s parliament approved a controversial new bill last week that would hold refugees for up to six months and make it more difficult for them to appeal asylum rejections.

Six enormous green tents have been erected up at a border checkpoint in the border town of Druskininkai in southern Lithuania.

Around 130 refugees are being held there, the youngest of whom is only three months old, awaiting transfer to other Lithuanian centers where their asylum applications can be processed.

“All of a sudden, we witnessed the same amount of illegal incursions in a month as we saw in a year,” Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri told AFP after reviewing the frontier this week.

“Clearly, this is a problem proportional to Lithuania’s size and previous experience. He explained that the country is not used to receiving migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Frontex will have deployed 60 officers by the end of July.

“The Belarusian border guards do not appear to be very active, and in any event, the cooperation that used to be quite close has evaporated completely,” Leggeri said when asked if Belarusian authorities were helping the passage of migrants.