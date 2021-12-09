In the midst of a learning crisis in South Asia, the United Nations has called on all schools in the region to reopen completely.

UNICEF said Thursday that India and its neighbors should fully restore schools to address the interrupted education of over 400 million children whose classes were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a top official warning that the ramifications could last decades.

According to the UN Children’s Agency, schools in Bangladesh were closed for nearly 18 months, making it one of the world’s longest closures, while schools in other South Asian countries were closed for an average of 31.5 weeks between March 2020 and August this year.

UNICEF’s regional director for South Asia, George Laryea-Adjei, told AFP that “this happened in a place where there were no strong prerequisites for distant learning.”

“There was a lot of disparity in terms of internet and device access. We also notice a major learning deficit, particularly among poor populations and girls, because boys are generally trusted with technology more than girls.” According to one research highlighted in the paper, the number of grade 3 pupils who could read a grade 1 level material plummeted from roughly 42% in 2018 to just 24% in 2020.

Students who were absent from school also experienced psychosocial discomfort, poor mental health, and an increased risk of violence. Early marriage was a major risk for girls.

According to the UNICEF research, governments in South Asia should continue in-person schooling in a safe manner and guarantee that kids catch up, as well as improve connection.

“The penalty of inaction is going to be a weaker labor force in a few years,” Laryea-Adjei added. “The ramifications will be long-term.” Schools in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Afghanistan are only partially open, according to a UNESCO database, whereas schools in Pakistan and Sri Lanka are fully open.

The research also cautioned that child mortality is expected to grow as a result of pandemic-related health-care interruptions that have left millions of children without life-saving immunizations.