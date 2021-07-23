In the midst of a food crisis, North Korea says it would not participate in talks unless the United States ends its hostilities.

Despite a food scarcity labeled by the North Korean government as the “worst” in a decade, the East Asian nation would not engage in diplomatic negotiations with the United States, even though Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed sympathy for the North Korean people on Friday.

Tensions between North Korea and the United States have remained high for decades, as Washington continues to support South Korea in a battle that has never legally ended, despite an armistice agreement signed in 1953.

North Korea announced earlier this month that it is facing a grave food crisis as a result of the COVID-19 virus, but the leadership, led by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, refuses to engage in discussions with the US until it ceases its hostilities against the country.

According to the Associated Press, Sherman told reporters in Seoul, South Korea on Friday, “We all feel for the people of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea], who are indeed suffering all of the most terrible circumstances given the pandemic, and what that means for their food security.”

“All we can hope for is a better ending for the DPRK people,” the diplomat stated.

According to Chinese customs data released earlier this month and originally reported by the South China Morning Post, North Korea’s commerce with its main trading partner China decreased by more than 85% in the first half of 2021. The total sum dropped to just about $57 million, the lowest figure since China began publishing the data in 2001, over two decades ago. The substantial drop in trade, as a result of North Korea closing its borders to combat COVID-19, appears to have exacerbated an already-existing food crisis.

According to the South Korean publication The Korea Herald, North Korea’s official newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, effective farming has become a “life or death” problem in the country.

The North Korean tabloid warned that “all residents living in this country should provide every conceivable support while viewing good farming as a life-or-death matter that determines the fate of themselves and their children as well as the fate of their country.” To emphasize the point, it referred to the “lessons learnt from previous year.”

Meanwhile, the US is attempting to re-establish contact with North Korea on the issue. This is a condensed version of the information.