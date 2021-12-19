In the midst of a currency crisis, Turks are on the lookout for disappearing drugs.

Fatih Yuksel is one of thousands of Turks going from pharmacy to pharmacy in quest of foreign pharmaceuticals that are disappearing at the same rate as the Turkish lira.

“I go through periods where I don’t have access to the medications I require, and my disease worsens. I have aches and pains “For the past nine years, the 35-year-old has been taking medicines to treat Behcet’s syndrome, a rare autoimmune illness.

“It can be difficult, but I have to work,” the shopkeeper explained.

Turks have been shaken by a currency depreciation that has intensified since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proclaimed a “economic war of independence” last month, defying traditional market theory.

The veteran Turkish leader is attempting to combat spiraling inflation by lowering borrowing costs, the polar opposite of what most countries do in comparable circumstances.

For people like Yuksel, the results have been terrifying.

Since the beginning of November, the Turkish currency has lost more than 40% of its value. In January, a lira may be worth 13 cents. This month, it was worth less than half of that.

People’s savings have been wiped out by the crisis, and basic necessities have become unreasonably expensive, pushing large swaths of the population below the official poverty threshold.

It’s also made it practically impossible to find a wide selection of imported drugs for a variety of conditions, from diabetes to cancer, heart disease to flu, throughout Turkey’s 27,000 pharmacies.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has deflected blame, accusing drug companies of “seeking to sell Turkey overpriced drugs.”

“The news that’medicines cannot be found in Turkey’ is false,” Koca remarked.

The Turkish Medical Association’s secretary general, Vedat Bulut, said it was “pitiful” to accuse corporations of attempting to sell pricey pharmaceuticals when the lira had plummeted in value.

A long-term answer, according to medical experts, would be to expand Turkey’s health industry in order to wean the country off its reliance on imports.

Today, pharmacists report receiving heartfelt emails with images from patients demanding to know where they may locate their prescription via messaging apps.

The Turkish Pharmacists’ Association reported 645 pharmaceuticals affected in November, but as the situation worsened, pharmacist Berna Yucel Mintas told AFP that approximately 1,000 medicines were difficult to come by.

The situation has worsened as a result of the lira, according to Taner Ercanli, the head of the Ankara Chamber of Pharmacists.

“Imagine a fire with gasoline thrown on top of it.”

