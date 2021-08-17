In the midst of a break in talks, the US criticizes Iran’s nuclear work.

The US expressed concern on Monday about Iranian uranium metal production, as reported by the UN nuclear watchdog, and encouraged the Islamic regime to resume discussions.

According to the State Department, Iran “has no plausible need to create uranium metal,” according to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s recent report to members.

Iran agreed not to create uranium metal, which may be used to make nuclear weapons, as part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which required it to substantially reduce its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iran, on the other hand, claimed earlier this year that it was exploring uranium metal to offer advanced fuel for a research reactor, one of a series of moves it took after US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the JCPOA.

“We have made it clear that further nuclear escalation beyond the JCPOA boundaries is unconstructive and incompatible with a return to mutual compliance,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“Iran should stop escalating its nuclear program and return to good faith negotiations on full implementation of the JCPOA.”

President Joe Biden favors resuming the deal because he believes it peacefully resolves a significant concern with Iran. However, indirect talks in Vienna organized by the Europeans failed to produce a breakthrough, with the US administration refusing to relax sanctions unrelated to the nuclear issue.

Since the inauguration of Iran’s new ultraconservative president, Ebrahim Raisi, the talks have come to a halt, but he has stated that he supports efforts to lift US sanctions.