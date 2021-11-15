In the midst of a border spat, Lukashenko shrugs off EU sanctions and declares that his country will ‘defend itself.’

On Monday, the European Union agreed to impose fines on airlines, travel agencies, and others suspected of assisting Belarus in bringing more migrants to its EU borders.

This is the EU’s sixth round of sanctions against Belarus, after others imposed last year in response to President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election and accompanying security crackdown on protesters.

EU officials told the Associated Press that they believe Lukashenko is undertaking a “hybrid war” against them, pushing migrants to cross the border in order to destabilize the EU.

“Today’s decision reflects the fact that