In the midst of a battle with China, Hong Kong’s press freedom has had its worst year ever: it’s ‘in tatters.’

As China strives to restructure Hong Kong into its own authoritarian metropolis, this year has been branded “the worst year so far” for press freedom.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), the city’s major journalism union, released a report on Thursday claiming that due to China’s influence, Hong Kong’s press freedoms are “in ruins.”

According to the research, threats to press freedom in the media have risen dramatically in the recent year.

“Authoritative repression is felt across many types of media; liberties have deteriorated significantly under a repressive government,” the report stated.

China’s efforts to stifle the media took a dramatic turn this year when Hong Kong’s main daily, Apple Daily, was shut down.

The paper’s offices were raided by around 500 police officers in June, and numerous journalists and editors were arrested, demonstrating Beijing’s growing grip on the “pro-democracy” media source.

During the shutdown, more than 1,000 individuals lost their jobs, including 700 journalists, and executives from the publication and its parent company, Next Digital, were arrested for seeking to sabotage the National Security Act.

In recent years, Beijing has been advancing on Hong Kong, attempting to seize control of the 7.5 million-strong territory.

Hong Kong’s journalist union now concerns that China would enact “fake news” legislation, further suffocating journalists and press freedom. The law, as well as recent arrests of media moguls, has had a significant impact on “tightening data searches of public registers and unilaterally redefining journalists,” according to the research.

“HKJA is concerned not only about the loss of hundreds of media employees as a result of this media outlet’s closure, but also about the erosion of freedom and the harm done to the diverse media scene,” the report continued.

The arrests of “media professionals are also harmful to the city’s worldwide reputation, especially when Hong Kong prides itself on its open flow of information and free interchange of views,” it stated.

The union is concerned about China’s alleged transformation of the city’s public broadcaster, Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), into a “government propaganda apparatus” by seizing control of the company and implementing significant personnel and programming changes.

According to the study, the National Security Act is being “weaponized.” This is a condensed version of the information.