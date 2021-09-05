In the marathon, the ‘Silver Bullet’ Hug completes the Golden Paralympics sweep.

On Sunday, “Silver Bullet” Marcel Hug defended his T54 marathon championship for his fourth gold at Tokyo 2020, cementing his place among the all-time great paralympic athletes.

Hug dropped the Chinese athlete over the final two uphill km after the Swiss wheelchair master created an early lead on the field, with only silver medalist Zhang Yong able to keep up.

“I’m not sure how I feel. I’m simply exhausted. Hug, who won his sixth Paralympic gold on the closing day of the Games, described himself as “empty.”

“I did it myself. I’m not sure how I did it, but I did, and it’s amazing.”

Hug completed the race in 1hr 24min 2sec. For silver, Zhang was 20 seconds behind, while for bronze, Daniel Romanchuk of the United States was a whopping five minutes behind.

Hug won all four T54 events he competed in in Tokyo, including the 800m, 1,500m, 5,000m, and marathon.

“To be honest, all I hoped for was to make it to the stadium,” Hug remarked.

“I figured I could tag around with him in the stadium and then go all out in the final lap. I was shocked that I was able to escape.”

Madison de Rozario, on the other hand, clung on to win the women’s T54 marathon in a thrilling finale with just a second to spare.

The Australian wheelchair racer came into the stadium with a slim lead over Manuela Schaer of Switzerland, who won silver, and Nikita den Boer of the Netherlands, who finished third.

After winning in a Paralympic Games record time of 1:38.11, de Rozario told reporters, “That was the longest 500 meters of my life.”

“That finish line couldn’t have arrived at a better time.”

The 27-year-old was attempting to add to her T53 800m gold from Tokyo. She also finished third in the T54 1,500m.

“I’m by no means consistently the greatest, so that was definitely a surprise,” De Rozario added. “However, I’m very proud of myself.”

Schaer finished a fraction of a second behind the Australian to win her third silver of the Games, following golds in the 400m and 800m.

“That was a difficult one,” Schaer added. “I am ecstatic for her. She put in a lot of effort, and I’m delighted it came down to just the two of us.”

El Amin Chentouf of Morocco, a seasoned veteran, turned back the years to defend his title in the T12 marathon for the blind. Brief News from Washington Newsday.