In the Malaysian boat sinking, 11 Indonesians were killed and 25 were missing.

Authorities say a boat sank in bad weather off the coast of southern Malaysia on Wednesday, killing at least 11 Indonesian migrants and leaving another 25 missing.

Indonesians looking for work attempt to enter Malaysia illegally by crossing the sea in dilapidated boats, and accidents occur often.

The ship, which was carrying 50 migrants, sank in the morning off the coast of Malaysia’s southern state of Johor, the coastguard said, correcting an earlier estimate of 60.

Coastguard chief Admiral Mohamad Zubil Mat Som told AFP that soldiers on patrol discovered the dead of seven males and four women on the coastline.

Following the cruise from a nearby Indonesian island, another 14 people were discovered alive and taken into custody, according to the coastguard.

Authorities have dispatched boats and helicopters to search for those who have gone missing, believing they have gone into hiding or drowned.

“We are terribly saddened by this tragic event,” Mohamad Zubil told AFP. “I strongly advise migrants not to enter Malaysia in an unauthorized manner.” Millions of migrants from impoverished regions of Asia live in Malaysia, many of whom are illegal, and work in industries such as construction and agriculture.