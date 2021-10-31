In the library of his 500-year-old home, a man discovers a secret passage hidden behind a bookshelf.

In his 500-year-old Sussex family home, a man has discovered hidden tunnels, a secret chest, and centuries-old books, to name a few surprises.

The passages were discovered under a bookshelf in the property by Freddy Goodall. They may have formerly spread to surrounding buildings and a church, according to him.

Goodall, who documented the underground labyrinth on TikTok and Instagram, said he was “blown away” by what he saw “When he was browsing through old images of the property from the 1800s, he came upon a gateway.

“I looked for the door and discovered a little hole leading to the hidden area.”

The concealed area was connected to corridors and unused, cobweb-infested rooms.

He believes they were used “many years ago for servants to pass from their apartments into the main house,” speculating on their original purpose.

Because servants and other workers were often not allowed to use “official” corridors and staircases, it was relatively uncommon for houses to have secret passages for them to utilize.

He explained, “The passages stretch from one end of the house to the other.” “I suppose there were some that ran miles below to surrounding structures and a church when the passages were in use.

He explained, “I discovered a safe with old historical papers connected to the house.” “Other relics have been discovered, including antique books from the house’s previous life as a school. In the future, I’ll be on the lookout for fresh opportunities.” Goodall believes that some naughty students may have sneaked down into the passages. “I’m guessing [the passages]were utilized for maintenance,” he continued, “yet I saw several names scribbled on the wall that looked like schoolchildren who snuck down there.”

Documents from 1848 were discovered in the safe, according to Goodall. “The majority of the literature I discovered were on the house’s history. During my visit to Castle Ashby, I also discovered a letter written by the owner.” Despite the fact that the mansion is about 500 years old, Goodall claims that his family purchased it and refurbished it about 30 years ago.

Goodall, a property developer, said he grew up surrounded by real estate professionals. “It piqued my curiosity and sparked my desire for growth.” Sussex is a historic county in England’s southeast. It extends along the coast. This is a condensed version of the information.