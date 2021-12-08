In the investigation into the Capitol riots, Trump’s White House Chief of Staff faces criminal charges.

Investigators have threatened Donald Trump’s former chief of staff with criminal prosecution after he stated Tuesday that he is no longer willing to help with the investigation into the January assault on the US Capitol.

Mark Meadows, who failed to appear before a congressional panel last month, is seen as a critical witness to Trump’s role in efforts to rig the election.

Meadows first refused to comply with a subpoena to testify before a House of Representatives committee, but later agreed to share information with lawmakers before reversing course.

Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, claimed in a fresh letter to the committee published among US media that “activities by the select committee have rendered such an appearance impossible.”

Meadows changed his mind after learning over the weekend that the committee had “issued wide-ranging subpoenas for information from a third-party communications provider,” according to the lawyer.

“We now have every indication, based on the information provided to us last Friday — information on which Mr. Meadows could anticipate to be questioned — that the select committee has no intention of honoring executive privilege boundaries,” Terwilliger stated.

Meadows was Trump’s chief of staff when supporters of the previous president stormed the US Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory from being certified.

In order to avoid having to turn over papers requested by the committee, Trump has cited “executive privilege,” a carve-out given in theory only to sitting presidents to shield critical private discussions with aides.

Meadows’ executive privilege claim was dismissed by the panel, which noted that the hardline former Republican congressman had detailed information about the incident in a new book, including his contacts with then-President Trump.

Meadow told Fox News in a late Tuesday interview that “hopefully the courts can work it out,” adding that he had attempted to be accommodating with non-privileged information “while ensuring that executive privilege is respected.”

In a statement, panel chairman Bennie Thompson and his deputy Liz Cheney said they expected to go forward with the Trump loyalist’s deposition set for Wednesday.

“If Mr. Meadows does not appear, the select committee will have no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings and suggest that the body in which Mr. Meadows previously served submit him for criminal prosecution.”

Meadows, former White House strategist Steve Bannon, and other Trump advisers and workers are believed by House investigators. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.