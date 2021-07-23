In the Hong Kong Exodus, the airport echoes with sobs and farewells.

Twice a day, Hong Kong’s nearly desolate airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fleeing China’s increasingly authoritarian authority begin a new life abroad, usually in the United Kingdom.

Because London aircraft depart in the afternoon and late evening, it feels as though the plague has vanished for a few hours as the airport comes to life.

Passengers swarm the check-in counters, each with as much luggage as their tickets will allow.

The scenes are emotionally charged and clouded by a palpable pall of loss, as they are accompanied by the loved ones they leave behind.

One family has brought their favorite rice cooker, while another has brought local shrimp noodles as a taste of home.

Some people pray, while others pose for a group shot or exchange gifts. Traditional good luck red envelopes containing money are handed off by an elderly lady to her departing grandchildren.

Before passing through the departure gates, the majority of those leaving halt for a final hug, the sound of wailing lasting long after they have vanished from view.

Hanson, a 43-year-old media worker who holds a British National Overseas (BNO) passport, said he began making arrangements to leave after seeing footage of police hitting democracy supporters in a subway train during rallies two years ago.

Then China enforced a new national security law on Hong Kong in order to suppress dissent.

“Quitting my work and starting over in a foreign country will be a major adjustment for me,” he told AFP.

“I’ll miss Hong Kong terribly, but the situation has worsened far too quickly for me to stay.”

Although the government of Hong Kong does not record statistics on how many residents depart permanently, anecdotal evidence suggests that a mass exodus is underway.

According to immigration data, the net exodus of residents has steadily increased throughout the year, peaking in recent weeks.

Despite the epidemic limiting international travel, approximately 1,500 Hong Kongers left the airport each day in July, up from roughly 800 in the first half of the year.

Many are taking advantage of a deal made by Hong Kong’s former colonial overlord Britain, which allows BNO passport holders and their family to live in the city.

Over the next three years, Britain anticipates 300,000 Hong Kong residents to relocate, including as many as 150,000 this year – a higher rate than in the years running up to the city’s 1997 handover to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.