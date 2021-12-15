In the high-stakes ‘Russian Hitman’ case, a Berlin court will rule.

On Wednesday, a German court will decide whether a Russian man killed a former Chechen commander in broad daylight in a Berlin park on Moscow’s orders.

Prosecutors say Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, is responsible for the shooting death of Georgian national Tornike Kavtarashvili, 40, at the Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23, 2019.

Prosecutors said they believed Russia ordered the murder when they charged Krasikov last year, making the case a flashpoint for already strained ties between Berlin and Moscow.

The suspect is accused of approaching Kavtarashvili on a bicycle from behind and firing two shots from a silenced Glock 26 pistol.

Krasikov is accused of shooting the victim in the head, murdering him on the spot, before getting back on his bicycle and escaping.

The Glock handgun, a wig, and a bicycle were later recovered from the neighboring Spree river by police divers.

Prosecutors said they had identified Krasikov as a “commander of a special unit of Russian secret services FSB” as they summarized their case last week, calling for him to be imprisoned for life.

“As retaliation, he liquidated a political opponent,” prosecutor Lars Malkies told the court.

However, the defendant had told the court through his lawyer Robert Unger that he should only be known as Vadim Sokolov, who is “Russian, single, and a construction engineer” at a previous hearing.

“I know of no one by this name,” he said when asked if he was known as Krasikov.

Prosecutors claim the defendant traveled as a tourist in the days leading up to the murder, arriving in Paris on August 17 and touring the city before heading to Warsaw.

On August 22, photos of his tourist cover were discovered on a phone in a Polish hotel where he slept before flying to Berlin.

After the killing, which occurred just minutes from the German chancellery and parliament, Krasikov was apprehended.

The trial has covered a period of unusually strained relations between Berlin and Moscow, including a number of espionage trials and the assassination and imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged her horror at the assassination, saying it “disrupts a trust-based cooperation.”

Russia denies all charges related to the Berlin assassination, espionage, and the poisoning of Navalny.

The verdict also comes at a time when tensions with Russia are rising, as the West accuses Russia of plotting an invasion of Ukraine and massing troops.