In the German election, Angela Merkel’s successor is unknown due to a stalemate in exit polls.

Following Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure as chancellor, Germany will hold elections on Sunday to elect the country’s next leader.

As of 1 p.m. ET, the race is said to be too close to call. The competing political parties, the SPD (center-left) and the CDU/CSU (conservative), each received 25% of the vote.

The CDU’s nominee is Armin Laschet, while the SPD’s candidate is Olaf Scholz, who served as Merkel’s finance minister.

According to certain exit surveys, the SPD has a slim advantage. One of the SPD’s goals is to make progress toward fiscal union.

Parties such as the FDP and conservatives oppose a European “debt union,” preferring a one-time European Union borrowing to fund the CDU/COVID-19 CSU’s recovery plan.

While the SPD and CDU/CSU are deadlocked for first place, the Greens received 15% of the vote, the pro-business Free Democrats won 11%, the Alternative for Germany received 11%, the Left party received 5%, and other parties received 8%.

The Federal Election Commissioner reported that 36.5 percent of the eligible population had cast ballots. The postal ballots, which are estimated to contain more than 40% of the votes, were not included in those figures.

This is a significant increase from 2017, when 28.6 percent of voters used mail-in votes.

“As expected, the current voter turnout is lower than the 2017 figure, as we assume a significantly higher proportion of absentee voters, whose turnout will be determined at a later date as part of the determination of the final election results,” said Georg Thiel, Germany’s Federal Election Commissioner.