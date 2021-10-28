In the fishing row between the UK and France, a new war of words has erupted.

A simmering spat between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing rights erupted again on Wednesday, with France threatening trade delays beginning November 2 unless its boats are given broader access to British seas.

According to French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal, the measures aimed at British fish exports would include “systematic customs and sanitary checks on products coming into France, as well as a prohibition on landing seafood.”

Extra checks could be expanded to “other items” by “reinforcing our procedures and controls compared to current practices,” according to Europe Minister Clement Beaune.

“France’s threats are disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner,” London’s Brexit minister David Frost said in a government statement in reaction to Beaune.

“The proposed sanctions look incompatible with the (post-Brexit) Trade and Cooperation Agreement and wider international law,” the statement concluded.

It stated that any French moves would be met with “an appropriate and calibrated response” from London.

Licensing rules for EU fishing boats intending to operate in waters surrounding the UK and the Channel Islands after Brexit caused the latest disagreement between the neighbors.

The rejection of French vessels by Britain and the self-governing Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which rely on London for defense and foreign affairs, has infuriated France.

While specific restrictions for the fishing industry would harm British exports, broader customs procedures might significantly delay commerce with the UK.

British fisherman rely heavily on French ports as a gateway to the Continent because they ship the majority of their catch to the EU.

“On the Brexit deal, France will not let Britain clean its shoes,” Attal continued.

The fishing spat is the latest in a series of squabbles that have brought diplomatic relations to a nadir they haven’t seen in decades.

In September, Paris was enraged after Britain assisted in brokering a contract to supply Australia with US nuclear submarine technology, prompting Canberra to cancel a multibillion-dollar deal with France for conventional submarines.

According to France, the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands have awarded roughly 210 permanent licenses for French boats to operate in their territorial waters, with the other 240 being refused or awaiting clearance.

According to Attal, France is missing “almost half of the licenses that we have a right to” under the fisheries agreement reached between the United Kingdom and the European Union in December of last year.

