In the first national security trial in Hong Kong, a man is found guilty.

On Tuesday, a Hong Kong court found a former waiter guilty of terrorism and inciting secession in the first trial under a national security law enacted by China to suppress dissent.

The landmark decision marks a turning point in the city’s legal landscape, confirming that some political statements are now illegal in the international financial center.

Tong Ying-kit, 24, was charged with secession and terrorism after crashing his motorcycle into three police officers while waving a protest flag at a rally on July 1, the day after the national security law was passed.

He will be sentenced at a later date and could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” read the flag, which was a common chant during the city’s massive and frequently violent pro-democracy protests two years ago.

The 15-day trial took place without a jury – a remarkable change from Hong Kong’s common law heritage – and was determined by three judges chosen by the city’s governor to hear national security cases.

The judges wrote in their decision that the flag’s message was “capable of inciting others to commit secession.”

They stated that the accusation of terrorism was proven since his motorbike accident into police officers “seriously jeopardized public safety or security.”

Judge Esther Toh declared in court, “Accordingly, we convict the defendant on both counts.”

The ruling will now provide insight into how Hong Kong’s judiciary intends to interpret Beijing’s broadly worded security statute, as well as whether the semi-autonomous city’s courts will resemble those in authoritarian mainland China.

More than 60 people have been charged as a result of the law, including some of the city’s most well-known democracy activists, including Jimmy Lai, the owner of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper.

The majority of those accused are currently incarcerated awaiting trial.

Days of Tong’s trial were spent debating the flag, with both sides bringing in university academics to explain the slogan’s significance.

The slogan meant different things to different individuals in what was a leaderless protest movement that featured a wide range of political ideas, from those desiring true independence from China to others seeking improved democracy and police accountability, according to defense specialists.

“It is actually pretty difficult, quite painful, or even misleading to believe that one thought just means one thing in my mind under all circumstances,” Francis Lee, the head of the journalism department at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.