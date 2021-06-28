In the first move of its kind since the Cold War, a Russian warplane drops bombs to deter a British ship.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a Russian vessel fired warning shots before a warplane dropped bombs to force a British missile destroyer out of Black Sea seas near Crimea.

This is the first time Moscow, which claims sovereignty over the waterways, has used live ammo to dissuade a NATO warship since the Cold War.

Russia’s statements regarding the incident were refuted by the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense. According to the ministry, the Royal Navy ship was “performing harmless passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in conformity with international law,” and “no shots were fired at HMS Defender, and we do not acknowledge the accusation that bombs were thrown in her route.”

HMS Defender has not received any warning shots.

In conformity with international law, the Royal Navy ship is passing through Ukrainian territorial seas in a lawful manner.

— June 23, 2021, Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress)

The destroyer is part of the Carrier Strike Group of the United Kingdom, which is traveling to the Indo-Pacific region. It was stated earlier this month that the ship would be conducting its own “series of missions” in the Black Sea, independent from the rest of the company.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the British military attaché in Moscow has been called to protest the British destroyer’s move.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, gaining access to the peninsula’s lengthy Black Sea coastline in a move that was largely ignored by the rest of the world. NATO warship visits near Crimea have enraged Russia, which has portrayed them as destabilizing.

NATO countries Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria are all on the Black Sea, but warships from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other NATO allies have been visiting it more frequently in recent months to show support for Ukraine.

Speaking Wednesday just before the incident, General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, sharply criticized the deployments of NATO warships near Russian waters.

“The moves by warships of the U.S. and its allies have been clearly provocative,” Gerasimov said at an international security conference in Moscow organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. “It creates preconditions for incidents and doesn’t help ease tensions in the. This is a brief summary.