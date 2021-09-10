In the first-ever all-teen US Open final, Raducanu will face Fernandez.

Emma Raducanu, 18, of the United Kingdom, became the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final when she reached a fairytale US Open decider against another youngster, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, on Thursday.

Raducanu, who was barely unknown even in the United Kingdom at the start of the year, will become the youngest Slam finalist in 17 years following a nerveless display that saw her defeat Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4.

Raducanu stated, “I’m in the final and I can’t believe it.”

Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, defeated second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 to win her third Open match against a top-five opponent, a feat not accomplished since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2012.

Fernandez remarked, “Now I can say I’ve done a fairly decent job of reaching my dreams.”

The adolescent sensations will face off at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, with one of them claiming her maiden Grand Slam title.

“Do you have any expectations?” says the narrator. Raducanu explained. “Because I’m a qualifier, there’s no pressure on me on paper.”

It’s the first Slam final involving teens since Williams, then 17, beat Martina Hingis, then 18, in the 1999 US Open, and only the eighth all-teen Slam final in Open history (since 1968).

“All I want to do is play in a championship,” Fernandez said. “I’m going to bask in the glory of my win and worry about it later.”

Raducanu is the youngest Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon at the age of 17 in 2004.

After unranked Kim Clijsters came out of retirement and won the 2009 US Open, she became only the second woman ranked outside the top 100 to reach a US Open final.

“I wasn’t thinking about anyone else except myself today,” Raducanu explained.

Raducanu is attempting to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam championship since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977 and the US Open in 1968.

Wade and Tim Henman, a British legend, were also present.

“Tim is a huge inspiration,” Raducanu remarked. “He’s been assisting me and telling me to focus on one point at a time. You can’t get ahead of yourself and must stay in the moment.”

Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, had already defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina before falling to Sabalenka, 23.

“I had possibilities, but I didn’t take advantage of them when they were most important,” Sabalenka added. “I didn’t perform well. She was well-deserving of the victory.”

Raducanu has a chance to become the first Romanian to win the US Open. Brief News from Washington Newsday.