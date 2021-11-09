In the first election debate, France’s right-wing Republicans take aim at Macron.

In the first of several televised debates aimed at energizing their faltering campaigns, French right-wing presidential candidates competing for the Republicans party’s nomination took aim at President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

At a congress on December 4, more than 100,000 card-carrying members of the party, which traces its roots back to post-war leader Charles de Gaulle, will choose their nominee.

On Monday night, five contenders debated for three hours, reaching broad agreement on traditional right-wing issues such as immigration, criminality, and radical Islam — as well as Macron’s perceived weaknesses.

Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier termed security “the greatest failing of this presidential term,” while Valerie Pecresse, a regional politician, slammed the 43-year-old president of “burning up our funds” with his handling of the Covid-19 situation.

Before the debate, Xavier Bertrand, the most credible contender among Republicans, criticized Macron for the rise of far-right pundit Eric Zemmour, whose radical rhetoric has shook up the presidential election.

“Because Macron has failed, the French people want to move on. I’m confident that I’m the only one who can defeat him. It’s not the extremes that can defeat him; it’s the middle ground “Bertrand came to a conclusion.

According to current polls, none of the Republicans (LR) candidates will get past the first round of the two-stage election, a devastating blow for a party that has produced presidents such French Charles de Gaulle, Jacques Chirac, and Nicolas Sarkozy.

Macron is widely seen as the favorite to win next April’s election, however analysts warn that the outcome is still uncertain.

The amount of senior people who have defected to Macron’s centrist camp in the previous five years is part of the problem for the Republicans, while Zemmour is also perceived as pulling conservatives away from the party, according to observers.

Sarkozy, who remains popular among right-wing voters, has been convicted twice this year, practically ruling out any hope of a comeback after a failed bid five years ago.

Barnier had benefited from a flurry of good news about his chances of earning the LR candidacy in the run-up to the debate, with some media reports referring to him as the favorite.

Supporters portrayed the 70-year-old as a “French Joe Biden” — a moderate, grey-haired statesman capable of bringing his fractured political family together.

Pecresse and Bertrand attacked him in one of the few disputes over his plan for an immigration moratorium, which. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.