In the final hours of the evacuation, the US warns that the terror threat to Kabul Airport is “real.”

Just hours before a US deadline to finish its frantic retreat from Afghanistan, which has been blighted by Islamic State bloodshed, the Pentagon warned of a “real” and “specific” threat of additional strikes at Kabul airport.

President Joe Biden has set a Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan, bringing an end to his country’s longest war, which began in response for the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The Taliban, a fundamentalist Islamist organisation that was defeated in 2001 but recently reclaimed control, caused a major exodus of terrified civilians onboard US-led evacuation flights.

Those flights, which have carried more than 122,000 passengers out of Kabul Airport, will come to an end on Tuesday when the last of the thousands of American troops leave.

US forces are now primarily focused on safely transporting themselves and American diplomats out of the country.

After carrying out a suicide bombing outside the airport late last week that killed more than 100 people, including 13 US personnel, the regional Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group, rivals of the Taliban, poses the greatest threat to the evacuation.

They claimed to have fired six missiles against the airport on Monday. The attack was reportedly stopped by the airport’s missile defense systems, according to a Taliban official.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that it was “a particularly perilous period right now” as the US army presence in Afghanistan came to an end.

On Monday, he stated, “The threat stream is still real, it’s still active, and it’s still specific in many cases.”

The White House stated that a rocket strike on the airport occurred on Monday, but that airlift operations were unaffected.

According to a White House statement, “the President… has reconfirmed his directive that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is required to safeguard our personnel on the ground.”

On Monday, an AFP photographer captured photographs of a burned-out automobile with a launching system visible in the back seat.

Five missiles were fired, according to a Taliban official on the scene.

The automobile was damaged by a suspected US drone strike roughly two kilometers (1.2 miles) from the airport.

While there were no reports of deaths or damage to the airport as a result of the rocket attacks, they added to the fear of locals who had already been traumatized by years of war.

“Since the Americans took control of the airport, we haven’t been able to get a good night’s sleep,” Abdullah, who lives nearby, said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.