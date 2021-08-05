In the fight for besieged cities, Afghan forces face off against the Taliban.

Following the Taliban’s weekend offensives on metropolitan centers in a significant escalation, Afghan forces fought on Monday to keep a first major city from falling to the rebels.

After a weekend of fierce battle that saw hundreds Afghan civilians flee the advancing insurgents, Taliban fighters attacked at least three provincial capitals — Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, and Herat.

The Taliban conducted synchronized strikes on the city center and its prison in Helmand’s provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, only hours after the government announced the deployment of hundreds of commandos to the area.

Clashes have escalated since early May, with rebels taking advantage of the closing stages of the US-led foreign soldiers’ nearly 20-year exit.

President Ashraf Ghani blasted Washington on Monday for Afghanistan’s failing security as the country’s security forces tried to keep the Taliban at bay.

“Our current position is the result of a hasty decision,” Ghani told parliament, alluding to the withdrawal of international forces.

Ghani stated that the pullout will have “consequences” and that he had warned Washington about them.

His tirade came as the US said it would take in thousands more Afghan refugees as the country’s conflict escalated.

The State Department said in a statement that “in light of rising Taliban violence, the US government is seeking to provide select Afghans, including individuals who worked with the US, the chance for refugee resettlement.”

Thousands of translators and their families who worked with the military and embassy over the last two decades have already been evacuated by Washington.

Fighting continued overnight in Lashkar Gah, southern Afghanistan, as Afghan forces repelled a new Taliban assault.

The offensive was defeated by Afghan soldiers on the ground and by air strikes, according to the military in Helmand.

Hawa Malalai, a local resident, warned of an impending crisis: “There is fighting, power outages, sick people in hospitals, and telecommunication networks are down.” No medicines are available, and pharmacies are closed.”

Doctors Without Border, a medical charity, reported the death toll in Lashkar Gah was rising.

“In densely populated places, there has been constant shooting, air strikes, and mortars. In a statement, Sarah Leahy, the relief group’s Helmand coordinator, stated, “Houses are being bombed, and many people are suffering catastrophic injuries.”

“It’s simply far too unsafe, and life has come to a halt,” she added, noting that the organization’s clinic was performing a significant number of procedures on the injured.

Helmand has been the focal point of US and NATO operations for many years. Brief News from Washington Newsday.