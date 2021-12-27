In the fight against Omicron, France is considering further Covid restrictions.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to announce further Covid measures as the country prepares for another wave of cases caused by the quickly spreading Omicron version.

Officials have warned that hospitals could be overburdened again after a record 100,000 cases were reported in France on Saturday, the greatest daily level since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

Despite the fact that millions of people have received booster doses in recent weeks, health experts believe the number of daily cases might drastically rise by mid-January.

Nearly 3,300 people are currently in critical care, exceeding the 3,000-person crisis threshold set by officials for the most serious cases.

Macron will convene a crisis meeting via videoconference with senior members of his cabinet and leaders of French public health organizations at 4:00 p.m. (1500 p.m. GMT) from his Mediterranean holiday hideaway of Bregancon.

One proposal is to limit access to the country’s Covid health card, which is necessary to enter restaurants, movies, and other public venues, to persons who are completely vaccinated — rather than those who have recently tested negative.

For bars and cafes without table seating, as well as nightclubs if they are allowed to return in January after a four-week closure ordered on December 6, the pass as well as a negative test may be necessary.

Some doctors have suggested imposing a curfew for New Year’s Eve, while a group of health professionals wants to postpone pupils’ return to school after the holidays, which is scheduled for January 3.

Outside, masks may be necessary, a precaution already in place in the Savoie region of the French Alps, as well as in other European countries.

Officials have advised individuals not to host parties or large family gatherings over the holidays, and 22 million people have received Covid booster shots out of a total of 40 million who are eligible.