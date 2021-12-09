In the fast-changing Gulf, Alicia Keys advises youth to “Be Bold.”

As she prepared to release her latest album on Thursday, American soul and R&B icon Alicia Keys urged young people in the fast-changing Gulf Arab region to “continue to be daring.”

The 15-time Grammy winner was due to premiere “KEYS” in the affluent desert city of Dubai at midnight (2000 GMT), followed by a live concert on Friday evening.

When asked about her message to young people in Gulf Arab countries, Keys told AFP in an interview at the Expo 2020 site, “Continue to be daring, continue to be one of a kind.”

“Don’t question yourself; you already own all you require,” she emphasized.

The energy-rich region’s 57 million citizens, the majority of whom are under 30, are undergoing large-scale social and economic transformations.

Although a strong crackdown on dissent remains in place in Saudi Arabia, improvements have included permitting women to drive and mixed-gender crowds at concerts, both of which were unthinkable just a few years ago.

In the United Arab Emirates, laws are constantly changing. For example, a ban on unmarried couples living together has been lifted, and alcohol restrictions have been relaxed.

The UAE declared this week that it would switch to a Western-style Saturday-Sunday weekend, rather than the regional standard of Friday and Saturday.

Both countries are in the forefront of a regional effort to diversify oil-dependent economies by boosting entertainment, tourism, and business.

“There’s so much invention, so much energy, so much creativity, so much vision,” Keys, who has sold more than 65 million songs in her career, added.

“It’s always about making progress and growing. That, I believe, is what this music is about “”Says the singer-songwriter,” he adds.

“That is the subject of this album. This record is about having no boundaries, being fearless, and pursuing your wildest fantasies “Keys went on to say something about her future album.

The double-album, which contains an additional edit of each song, is also about “getting down to the basics,” according to Keys, 40.

“It’s all about coming back, about coming home. About getting back to yourself, about me coming back to myself, which is why I call it ‘KEYS,’ and really just owning and exploring what I do, “she stated

Keys will perform at the domed Al Wasl Plaza, the focal point of the $7 billion Expo site, where organizers hope to attract 25 million visitors over the course of the six-month event.

The new record is her first since the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, which has wreaked havoc on the music industry, costing billions of dollars. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.