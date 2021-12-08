In the face of US concerns and growing nostalgia, Russia says it is “impossible” to revive the Soviet Union.

Despite US worries and growing nostalgia among Russians for some parts of the former Communist system, the Kremlin has dismissed the possibility of recreating the Soviet Union.

Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, rebuked remarks made two days earlier by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who expressed “concern” to lawmakers that the Russian leader “is actually as a legacy project seeking to reconstitute the Soviet Union,” particularly in regard to Ukraine, which she claimed Putin believed “is actually a part of Russia, belongs to Russia.”

Nuland has “deep understanding about Russia and all the subtleties of the post-Soviet area,” according to Peskov. According to the state-run Tass Russian News Agency, Putin is “convinced that Mrs. Nuland, like us or other experts, well understands that reconstructing the USSR is unachievable.”

“Furthermore, Ms. Nuland must be aware that integration processes of varying degrees of maturity have existed in the former Soviet Union for some time and are maturing,” Peskov noted. “There is the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as more sophisticated allied institutions such as the Union State of Russia and Belarus, and more top-tier integration organizations, such as the EAEU. None of this is, and cannot be, an attempt to resurrect the Soviet Union.” The remarks were made on the 30th anniversary of the statement that led to the Soviet Union’s collapse.

While no evidence of a larger effort by Putin or his administration to reestablish the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which existed for nearly 70 years from 1921 to 1991, Russians living three decades after it fell out of favor with the state-run political and economic policies of the fallen superpower have emerged.

According to a September poll conducted by the independent Levada Center, 49 percent of respondents stated they “would prefer the Soviet political system,” the highest percentage of any option and “the largest number since the early 2000s.” Only 18% chose the current political system, while only 16% preferred “the Western form of democracy.” With 62 percent supporting “state” programs, the Soviet economic system was even more popular. This is a condensed version of the information.