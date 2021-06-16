In the face of strong winds, a man hides beneath the bride’s wedding gown to assist her in walking.

A guy in the Philippines went to extraordinary measures to ensure that a bride’s big wedding day went off without a hitch.

Lunesa jumped out from beneath the bride’s wedding gown, where he was purportedly positioned to help her walk down the aisle, according to a video published on the YouTube channel of wedding planner Roel Lunesa from Bro’s Bridal Gowns and Events.

Lunesa told This website, “This was truly [what]happened” on the day of his client’s wedding, which took place on June 6 at the Louie Beach Resort in Pinamungajan, Cebu province, Philippines.

“The reason I’m underneath the gown is because of the heavy wind,” Lunesa explained, which was making it difficult for the bride to go down the aisle.

He claimed that she kept treading on her clothes “as she tried to walk due to the weather.”

The bride is seen altering her wedding gown as she pauses at the middle of the aisle to be joined by her parents in the footage. They walk with her for a short time before the groom approaches to escort her the rest of the way down the aisle.

The puffy bottom half of the gown looked to correct itself as the bride and groom walked down the aisle, being puffed out from the inside as the bride walked.

When the pair got to the end of the aisle, a man appeared from beneath the bride’s gown. A masked man is seen departing the dress and casually disappearing into a gathering of onlookers on the right side of the bride, lifting the bottom portion of the dress as if it were a curtain.

Lunesa provided a “unplanned” inventive solution to the bride’s unanticipated difficulty walking that day. He claimed that the bride, who was dressed in another garment beneath her wedding gown, allowed him to crouch slightly beneath it to assist her down the aisle.

Apart from a guy and a child who appeared to give Lunesa a glance as he walked into the crowd, the rest of the guests at the wedding looked to be completely unaware of his presence.

Also this month, in an unexpected turn of events, there were more wedding surprises. This is a condensed version of the information.