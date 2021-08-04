In the face of rising COVID vaccine costs, some countries have chosen to mix and match their COVID vaccines.

In the face of rising COVID-19 instances, some countries have chosen to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines rather than providing the same one.

Cambodia is one of the most recent countries to announce that several COVID-19 vaccines will be administered as a viral booster shot.

According to Reuters, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has stated that people who have already received the Chinese COVID-19 vaccinations Sinopharm and Sinovac “should be given AstraZeneca as the third booster dosage.”

According to Reuters, he continued, “For Cambodians who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Sinovac should be given as the third dose.”

Several other nations, including Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, Italy, South Korea, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates, have agreed to enable people to mix and combine COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Reuters, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering declared in June that he has “no objection” to residents receiving alternative immunizations.

According to Reuters, he stated, “Knowing immunology and how our bodies react to vaccines, I am comfortable securing a second dose of any vaccine that is, of course, approved by the WHO.”

The government of Bahrain, like Cambodia, is allowing residents to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination booster shot six months after receiving two doses of a Chinese-approved vaccine.

“The people of Bahrain have a choice of vaccine when picking their booster appointment six months after their first vaccinations,” the Bahrain government stated in a statement to the Associated Press.

After obtaining the AstraZeneca vaccine, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization in Canada announced in June that citizens can safely receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations.

“Persons who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) should be administered the same mRNA vaccine for their second dosage,” the Canadian government said in a statement. If the same mRNA vaccine is not widely available or unknown, a different mRNA vaccine can be used to complete the immunization series.”

Following preliminary results from a Spanish trial that revealed that receiving an mRNA vaccination after the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, health regulators in Italy, South Korea, Thailand, and Spain have announced that residents can safely mix COVID-19 vaccines.

