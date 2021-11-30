In the face of invasion fears, NATO is looking at Russia’s Ukraine buildup.

On Tuesday, NATO foreign ministers will meet to discuss ways to resist a Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s border, amid fears that Moscow is planning an invasion.

The long-awaited meeting in Riga, Latvia’s capital, takes place at a tense time on NATO’s eastern border, as members cope with a migration crisis that the West blames on Kremlin-backed Belarus.

After accusing Moscow of massing forces near the border, Western countries, led by the United States, are concerned that Moscow is contemplating an incursion into Ukraine.

“There is no clarity regarding Russian objectives,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told AFP during a visit to alliance soldiers in Latvia, “but there is an extraordinary concentration of forces for the second time this year.”

“We observe tens of thousands of combat-ready men, heavy armour, drones, and electronic warfare devices.”

Moscow, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists fighting Kiev, has rejected any plans to attack, blaming NATO for inflaming tensions.

According to NATO officials, the alliance is still unsure of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions, but ministers will review contingency preparations in the event that Russia invades.

The US-led alliance is attempting to show the Kremlin that threatening Ukraine would result in serious consequences, while avoiding inciting Moscow into more action.

Officials expect to discuss increased military assistance for Ukraine as well as the possibility of increasing NATO forces stationed along the country’s eastern border.

They do, however, stress out that NATO candidate Ukraine, which will be represented at the two-day summit by its foreign minister, is not protected by the alliance’s collective defense pact.

“We want to leave no doubt in people’s minds that if Russia continues on the path that we feel it is on, there will be terrible consequences, strategic implications,” a senior US official said.

“It’s a matter of finding the correct signals and deterrent posture that leads to a de-escalation rather than an escalation,” says the author.

In an effort to alleviate increasing tensions, US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he will likely speak with the leaders of Russia or Ukraine.

The rising anxieties in Ukraine come as NATO allies Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia have been confronted with a new threat from the east, which will be a major topic of discussion in Riga.

As retaliation for EU sanctions against Minsk, they accuse Moscow’s partner Belarus of funneling thousands of mostly Middle Eastern migrants to their borders in a “hybrid attack.”

The accusation is denied by President Alexander Lukashenko.

