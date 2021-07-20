In the face of a police raid, gatecrashers overrun a seaside inflatable park.

Youths appear to be continuing to overrun a Liverpool aqua park, according to video footage shot at the fee-only waterfront attraction.

Despite a police dispersion zone being implemented for the area, some of the scenes were captured just this afternoon.

Wild Shore, located next to the Albert Dock on Dukes Dock, is a family-friendly attraction that includes giant inflatable slides, trampolines, rafts, and barriers.

It can only be used by pre-booking for £18 per person, but gangs of yobs have broken the rules on two different occasions by jumping into the water to obtain access to the floating structure.

It is currently suspected that groups of adolescents have been frequent visitors to the aqua park, either causing a nuisance from the bank or entering the water to obtain access to the inflatables that make up the attraction.

“It’s been a frequent occurrence for over a month now,” an eyewitness stated.

“Paying clients have traveled from miles around to use it, but gangs of teenagers have been throwing things at them from the banks and generally causing a nuisance practically every night.

“They’ve also been terrorizing the employees. The fact that these thugs have been permitted to be such a nuisance and a threat to everyone who visit and work at the site is shameful for Liverpool.”

According to unconfirmed rumors, the attraction will close earlier in the day for a trial period to evaluate if it makes the attraction safer for paying guests. Despite this, the scorching weather has continued to attract non-paying gatecrashers to the makeshift structure.

Wild Shore’s owners and operators have been contacted for comment.

Following many incidences of anti-social behavior both at Wild Shore and elsewhere, police announced they had extended a dispersion zone at the waterfront until 1 a.m. on Thursday (July 22), culminating in reports of a 15-year-old teenager being stabbed near the big wheel at around 9 p.m. yesterday (Monday).

The victim was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Our beautiful waterfront should be an area for everyone across Merseyside to enjoy the fantastic weather we’ve been experiencing, not,” said Liverpool Community Policing inspector Charlotte Irlam.

