In the event that the Iran nuclear talks fail, the US is preparing “alternatives,” according to Blinken.

As expectations build that talks will fail, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the US is preparing “alternatives” in case efforts to resurrect a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear ambitions fail.

“We continue to pursue diplomacy at this hour, on this day, because it remains the greatest option at this time,” he said during a visit to Indonesia. “However, we are actively engaged with allies and partners on alternatives.”

Negotiations resumed on Thursday last week in an attempt to resurrect the 2015 Iran-World Powers Agreement, which the US withdrew from under Donald Trump in 2018.

Iran insists it only intends to create a civilian capacity, but Western powers think its enriched uranium stockpile goes far beyond that and might be used to develop a nuclear bomb.

US Vice President Joe Biden has stated that he is willing to return to the agreement, and Iranian officials have stated that they are committed to the talks.

Tehran, on the other hand, has been accused of reversing earlier this year’s gains and playing for time.

Biden recently stated that the US is contemplating “further steps” against Iran, prompting Blinken’s comments.

In his remarks on Tuesday, the senior US diplomat also alluded to a recent declaration by European countries partaking in the discussions, stating that “time is running out, and Iran is still not engaged in serious negotiations.”

“Unless there is rapid progress… the Iran nuclear accord would become a hollow shell,” Blinken said of the statement.

At the weekend, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss went even farther, saying the resumption of talks was the Islamic Republic’s “final chance to come to the negotiating table with a genuine resolution.”

“Iran still has time to come to the table and agree to this deal,” she said at a press conference.

Since Trump’s withdrawal, the 2015 accord has been dissolving. Iran received sanctions relief in exchange for strict limits on its nuclear program, which was subjected to intensive UN oversight.

Trump then re-imposed sanctions, prompting Tehran to begin disobeying the deal’s nuclear-activity restrictions in 2019.

Recent rounds of talks have stalled over which sanctions the US is willing to lift and what guarantees Iran wants to safeguard itself against the possibility of a future US exit.