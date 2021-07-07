In the event of a Taiwan conflict, China will ‘destroy’ Japanese forces, according to a media personality.

China Will ‘Destroy’ Japan Forces In A Taiwan Conflict, Media Personality Says.

According to one of China’s most renowned state-media figures, any Japanese soldiers intervening in a battle over Taiwan would be “destroyed” by the Chinese military.

The bellicose retort by Hu Xijin—chief editor of the Communist Party newspaper the Global Times—was later also used by China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Hu referred to Taro Aso as a “big mouth” in a popular post on Weibo, China’s largest social media service, referring to stunning recent comments by Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister.

Aso, who is also Japan’s finance minister, has hinted at defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, a situation that the official believes could jeopardize Japan’s survival and trigger security measures in the country’s usually pacifist postwar constitution.

“If a major incident occurs in Taiwan, it’s not at all unusual to consider it an existential threat [to Japan],” Aso was quoted as saying at a party fundraiser on Monday. “In such a case, Japan and the United States will have to work together to defend Taiwan.”

Beijing said it deplored and opposed Aso’s remarks, and that it had lodged a diplomatic complaint with Tokyo over them.

During a daily press briefing, Chinese government spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated, “We would never allow anyone to engage in the Taiwan question in any form.”

But Hu, the Global Times chief, had gone a step further in his earlier warning, which was popular among China’s nationalistic online community.

“If hostilities in the Taiwan Strait erupt, Japan should keep far away,” he warned.

“If the Japan Self-Defense Forces [JSDF] join the fight and attack the People’s Liberation Army, the PLA will not only destroy the JSDF, it also has the right to strike the JSDF’s bases and related military installations, crippling its attacking capabilities,” Hu wrote.

Tokyo, according to the tabloid chief, was reverting to the militarism of World War II, when it invaded northeastern China in 1931, sparking the Second Sino-Japanese War in 1937.

The Imperial Japanese Army and the Republic of China government’s military forces were primarily involved in the brutal struggle. Tens of thousands of Chinese Communist Party troops also took part, but the modern day People’s Republic of China would not be founded until 1949, four years after the war, and at the conclusion of the Chinese Civil War.

“If Japan’s extreme politicians think they can violate China again with the backing of the United States, then a stronger China is willing to teach them another lesson.”

While Aso’s comments have caused a stir among political analysts from Washington to Tokyo, official government reactions have been far more restrained.

Addressing the remarks by Japan’s second-highest ranking official, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday that official U.S. policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged.

The U.S. is “committed to aiding Taiwan in defending itself,” Kirby said, citing the legislative text of the Taiwan Relations Act, which provides for the sale of defensive weapons to Taipei.

On the possibility of war between China and Taiwan, Kirby added: “No one wants the situation to dissolve into conflict, and there’s no reason for it to.”

Kirby observed that the U.S. was in the “early stages” of policy coordination with allies regarding a Taiwan contingency, but added that he did not want to speculate on hypotheticals.

The response from Tokyo was much the same, with Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi clarifying that any determination of an “existential threat” to Japan would be based on the evolving situation and the information available at the time.

Tokyo is closely watching how the military balance continues to shift in China’s favor toward Taiwan, Kishi said.

Japanese broadcaster NHK said Aso’s comments reflected serious consideration of the scenario in the government.

Also on Tuesday, the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing said Japanese officials had made “erroneous remarks” and called on Japan to “stop all its wrong behavior regarding Taiwan.”