In the event of a pandemic, German hospitals are sounding the alarm.

Due to a lack of intensive care beds and medical personnel, a hospital in Freising, Bavaria, made the extraordinary decision to send a coronavirus patient to northern Italy for treatment.

Throughout the pandemic’s highs and lows, Germany took in patients from neighboring nations on numerous occasions as hospitals elsewhere ran out of room.

However, a fourth virulent wave has pushed infection levels to new highs in Europe’s largest economy, placing hospitals in some parts of the country under severe strain and driving some to seek help from outside the EU.

While the total number of patients in intensive care is still lower than a year ago, hospitals are now dealing with the twin whammy of a personnel shortage, which has severely impacted their ability to manage.

“We had to send a patient by helicopter to Merano last week, on Wednesday or Thursday,” said Thomas Marx, 43, medical director at the hospital in Freising, a town of 50,000 people approximately 350 kilometers (220 miles) away by road.

“We couldn’t take any more,” he stated, adding that the adjacent Bavarian hospitals were similarly filled.

Over the weekend, the hospital had to send another patient to Regensburg, another Bavarian city.

“We’ve reached the boundaries of our capabilities, therefore we’ve had to resort to these measures,” he explained.

At the moment, Marx’s service is dealing with 13 intensive care cases, three more than it can handle.

Five of them are coronavirus patients who have never received a vaccine.

With Germany’s vaccination rate remaining below 70% in recent weeks, leading health officials have begged for more people to obtain the vaccine to help curb the outbreak.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel renewed her call for unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated, stating, “When enough people are vaccinated, it is the way out of the pandemic.”

In an effort to encourage more people to receive the vaccine, Germany’s parliament is set to vote on new legislation that will tighten restrictions on the unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated people may soon have to submit a negative test to use public transportation or go to work, according to proposals proposed by the three parties in talks to create Germany’s next government.

Senior doctor Niklas Schneider expressed his dissatisfaction with vaccine resistance in some quarters at Munich Clinic Schwabing’s acute care unit.

"It astounds me that the public does not accept vaccination, despite the fact that we have."