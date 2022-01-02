The Washington Newsday

In the Djokovic saga: Australian Open Chief, ‘Quite A Bit To Play Out.’

Craig Tiley, the director of the Australian Open, said on Sunday that there was still “quite a bit to play out” on whether Novak Djokovic will defend his title in Melbourne, but that a clearer picture would emerge “in the coming days.”

The 20-time Grand Slam winner declined to say whether he was vaccinated against Covid-19 and withdrew from the ATP Cup in Sydney this week without offering a reason.

All players at the year’s first Grand Slam, which begins on January 17, must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

Djokovic is rumored to have applied for one, which would be evaluated by an impartial team of experts and kept anonymous.

Tiley stated that the clock was ticking.

