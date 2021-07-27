In the desert, China has been spotted constructing 110 secret nuclear missile bases.

According to new research published on Tuesday, China is building another 110 nuclear missile silos in its western desert, in what analysts have described as the “most extensive” construction endeavor since the Cold War.

The recently discovered missile field in Hami, Xinjiang, is stretched across an area of around 308 square miles, according to Matt Korda and Hans Kristensen of the Nuclear Information Project of the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) in Washington, D.C.

It’s about 240 miles northwest of Yumen, Gansu province, where researchers from the Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) in California discovered around 120 under-construction missile bases just a month ago. According to the paper, they represent “the most significant expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal ever,” as well as the deepest inland installation of China’s intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems.

According to Korda and Kristensen’s findings, development on the Hami locations began in March, around a month after work on the Yumen bases was said to have begun. They reported that environmental domes had been installed over at least 14 silos, and that preparations are being made at another 19 locations.

The construction and organization of the Hami silos are very similar to the 120 silos at the Yumen site, as well as the approximately one-dozen silos built at the Jilantai training area in Inner Mongolia, according to Tuesday’s report, which also noted that the total number of potential launch facilities now stands at around 250.

CNS experts with the East Asia Nonproliferation Program (EANP) used the ICBM launch sites in Inner Mongolia as a guide, according to program director Jeffrey Lewis, whose colleague Decker Eveleth discovered the Yumen missile field while combing through images provided by the commercial satellite company Planet.

Korda and Kristensen’s analysis found that each nuclear silo was spaced apart by 1.8 miles of land, similar to the Yumen sites, which is another similarity in the grid pattern.

“At this moment, it’s unclear whether all of the silos will be filled,” said FAS project director Kristensen. “Some analysts embrace the ‘shell game’ concept, while others, including officials we spoke with, believe the silos will be filled eventually,” he told This website.

The term “shell game” is used to describe a. This is a condensed version of the information.