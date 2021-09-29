In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the WHO chief apologized for sex abuse by Ebola workers.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s president, apologized on Tuesday for the agency’s “dark day” following a damning report on claims of rape and sexual assault by personnel dispatched to fight Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After hundreds of women informed investigators they were given work in exchange for sex or were raped, the investigation found “obvious institutional failings” and “individual incompetence” among the UN agency’s workers.

At a press conference, Tedros said, “The first thing I want to say to the victims… I am sorry.”

“It is my highest priority that the perpetrators be held accountable, not excused,” he stated, adding, “This is a bad day for WHO.”

The investigation focused on allegations against local and international workers who were deployed in the country from 2018 to 2020 to combat an Ebola outbreak.

Tedros said two senior staff members have already been placed on administrative leave.

He stated, “We’re taking efforts to guarantee that those who may be implicated are temporarily freed of any decision-making role in relation to reports of sexual exploitation and abuse.”

“We in WHO are absolutely humbled, frightened, and heartbroken by the findings of this inquiry,” WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said at the press briefing.

“The scale of incidents of sexual exploitation and abuse in the response to the 10th Ebola outbreak, all of which contributed to the increased vulnerability of ‘alleged victims’ who were not provided with the necessary support and assistance required for such degrading experiences,” the 35-page report says.

A total of 83 suspects were identified by the special panel, with 21 of them working for the World Health Organization.

Four people have had their contracts terminated and are no longer allowed to work for the WHO, “and we will notify the rest of the UN system,” Tedros said.

He stated that the organization will also report rape allegations to Congolese and other concerned state authorities.

The investigation identified “individual negligence that may amount to professional misconduct,” which Tedros described as “harrowing reading.”

It also identified “clear structural flaws and unpreparedness to address the risks of sexual exploitation and abuse” in the impoverished central African country, according to the report.

Following media reports in May that WHO management was aware of alleged incidences of sexual abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo but did nothing, 53 countries asked that the WHO show “strong and outstanding leadership” in combating sexual abuse.

The claims would not have surfaced if it hadn't been for a year-long investigation published in September.