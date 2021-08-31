In the Democratic Republic of Congo, 11 children have been kidnapped by suspected Islamist militants.

A local official told AFP on Tuesday that eleven youngsters aged nine to seventeen, including five females, were kidnapped by suspected Islamist militants in northeastern DR Congo.

According to Dieudonne Malangayi, acting chairman of the chiefdom of Walese Vonkutu, the rebels abducted the group in a village in Ituri province on Sunday evening, presumed to be members of the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The militants stormed the Bundingili neighborhood, kidnapping “all the civilians who were there, men, women, and children,” he told AFP over the phone.

The militants “freed the men, women, and several little children” more than three kilometers (two miles) out in the jungle, but held the 11 other youngsters.

Malangayi, who is also a civil society representative, stated, “We don’t know what happened to them.”

Thousands of people have been killed by the ADF, a Ugandan Islamist militia, in Ituri and the neighboring North Kivu region.

The recent raid did not result in any deaths, but “according to our study and the testimonies of the liberated civilians, they abducted these children to teach them to be fighters,” Malangayi stated.

The provinces of North Kivu and Ituri have been under siege since May, with army and police forces replacing civilian administrations in the war against armed groups.

The ADF, which the US has designated as a terrorist organization, is the deadliest of a slew of armed militias roaming the mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to US and Congolese sources, a contingent of US special operations personnel arrived in the area on August 18 to assist the Congolese army in its struggle against the ADF.

In a separate incident in eastern DR Congo, “armed bandits” killed one person and injured seven others late Monday in Karisimbi, a district in North Kivu province, according to local mayor Jean-Paul Elongi Wandikia.

According to the local hospital, eight persons were admitted with gunshot wounds, one of whom died subsequently.

Karisimbi is located in the Goma district, which is known for homicides and armed robberies.