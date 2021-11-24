In the deadliest migrant boat tragedy between France and the United Kingdom, 31 people perish.

According to French authorities, at least 31 migrants perished Wednesday while crossing the Channel from France to England when their boat collapsed off the coast of Calais, the bloodiest accident since the Channel became a significant migrant route.

President Emmanuel Macron vowed to find out who was responsible for the disaster, saying France would not allow the Channel to become a “cemetery,” as prosecutors launched a manslaughter investigation.

“The core ideals of Europe — humanism, respect for each person’s dignity — are in grief,” Macron added.

French President Emmanuel Macron also called for an emergency conference of “European ministers confronted with the migratory problem,” with his Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin calling for a “strong international reaction.”

Four persons have been arrested, according to Darmanin, who are accused of being “directly tied” to the disaster.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will call a crisis meeting with many of his ministers early on Thursday, according to his office.

After a fisherman raised the alarm, three helicopters and three boats scoured the region, revealing dead and people unconscious in the water, according to French officials.

According to authorities, the dead were among roughly 50 persons on board a ship that sailed from Dunkirk to the east of Calais.

Following a crisis conference with senior officials on the opposite side of the Channel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked, outraged, and extremely saddened” by the loss of life at sea.

The tragedy, which is the largest single loss of life since at least 2018, when migrants began crossing the Channel in large numbers by boat, comes as tensions between London and Paris rise over the huge number of people crossing.

Britain has asked France to take stricter measures to prevent migrants from making the journey.

The Channel, according to Pierre Roques, coordinator of the Auberge des Migrants NGO in Calais, risks becoming as dangerous for migrants as the Mediterranean, which has seen a significantly higher toll of migrants crossing in recent years.

“People are dying in the Channel, and it’s turning into a cemetery.” People will continue to cross due to England’s proximity.” According to French police, 31,500 people have attempted to flee to the United Kingdom since the beginning of the year, with 7,800 people rescued at sea, a figure that has doubled since August.

In the United Kingdom, Johnson’s government is under great pressure, especially from inside his own party, to restrict the number of people crossing the border.

The sinking was described as "an absolute"